Skip to content
WKRG News 5
Mobile
77°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Good News
Local News
Baldwin County
Mobile County
Northwest Florida
State / Regional
National
Crime
Washington-DC
International
Politics
Viral News
Newsfeed Now
Traffic
Top Stories
EXPLAINER: Assassination threatens more chaos for Haiti
Top Stories
Haiti’s future uncertain after brazen slaying of president
Red snapper category added to ADSFR Young Anglers Tournament
Video
Tropical Storm Elsa kills 1 in Florida, hurts 10 at Georgia base
Video
Tuscaloosa doctor’s body recovered from Florida condo collapse
Video
Weather
Today’s Forecast
Interactive Radar
Current Conditions
Mobile, AL & Pensacola, FL Weather Forecast
Tracking the Tropics
Weather Education
WKRG Weather Cameras
Tides and Marine
Pensacola International Airport Travelcast Live Camera
Science Corner
Rainfall Stats
Sports
NFL Draft
Local Sports
Sports Overtime
Friday Night Football Fever
Player of the Week
Play of the Week
Fan Cam
Mascot of the Week
Gary Finch Outdoors
College Football
SEC Football
Professional
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Japan 2020
Top Stories
Red snapper category added to ADSFR Young Anglers Tournament
Video
Top Stories
Cubs top Phillies, Wheeler 8-3 to end 11-game slide
Vasilevskiy wins Conn Smythe Trophy as NHL playoff MVP
Lightning strikes twice: Tampa Bay repeats as Cup champion
LEADING OFF: Clayton Kershaw, Jake Arrieta to injured list
Special Reports
Coronavirus
Digital Extra
Driven
The Gulf Coast’s Remarkable Women for 2021
Honoring Hammerin’ Hank
News 5 Investigates
Nominate a Hometown Hero!
Sally: The Road to Recovery
Riales’ Restaurant Report Card
Community
All In Patriotic Pledge
A Minute with Drexel
Ask Danny
Best Reviews
Community Calendar
Contests
Cherish’s Creature Corner
Cooking with John
The Doctor Is In
Destination Gulf Coast
Drexel on the Road
Faith Time
Fix This House
Golden Apple
Growing the Gulf Coast
Locally Grown
Pet of the Week
Sink Your Teeth In
Smiles Behind The Shield
What’s Working
Gulf Coast CW
Meet the Gulf Coast CW Star: Theo Williams
Where To Watch The Gulf Coast CW
TV Schedule
Contests
Things to Do on the Gulf Coast
Viral News
Sink Your Teeth In
The Kelly Clarkson Show
The Drew Barrymore Show
Gulf Coast CW – YouTube Channel
Gulf Coast CW Super Fan
Top Stories
Destination Gulf Coast: Getting Wet and Wild at the Gulf Islands Water Park
Video
Top Stories
5 Things to do This Weekend: 4th of July Edition
Video
Destination Gulf Coast: Under the Sea at The Mississippi Aquarium
Video
5 Things to do This Weekend for the Weekend of June 25-27
Video
FWC officer, friends save turtle off Florida Keys
Video
Watch Now
Video Center
Watch Live: WKRG Newscasts
Watch Live: Event Coverage
Watch Now: CBS Shows
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Virtual Job Fair
More
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Meet the Team
Work For Us
Do Not Sell My Personal information
Search
Search
Search
Growing the Gulf Coast
Growing the Gulf Coast: Rain barrels installed in Prichard homes work to save money and the environment
Video
Trending Stories
Ex-MCPSS employee accused of taking lunch money
Video
Davidson: Sudden death of goalie has “far-reaching effects”
Local woman shocked when century plant sprouts a 20-foot bloom
Video
Tuscaloosa doctor’s body recovered from Florida condo collapse
Video
Arrest made in 2011 cold case murder in Mobile
Video