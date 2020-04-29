Young volunteers spread messages of support across Grove Hill

GROVE HILL, Ala. (WKRG) – A group of young volunteers are making sure residents in Grove Hill are staying positive during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The volunteers worked this week to spread thoughtful messages across the town. Business windows were used to display #GroveHillStrong and to offer support to those living and working in the community.
