Young volunteers spread messages of support across Grove Hill

Good News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GROVE HILL, Ala. (WKRG) – A group of young volunteers are making sure residents in Grove Hill are staying positive during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The volunteers worked this week to spread thoughtful messages across the town. Business windows were used to display #GroveHillStrong and to offer support to those living and working in the community.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Cancellations

Gulf Coast Covid-19 hotlines

CDC Info on COVID-19

References and Links

State Cases State Deaths
Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories

Trending Stories