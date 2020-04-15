Woman wins battle against COVID-19, released from Mobile Infirmary

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – A COVID-19 patient was released from Mobile Infirmary Wednesday.

Mobile Infirmary and Diagnostic & Medical Clinic employees came together to celebrate Mrs. Ellen Nettles’ departure as she has won the fight against COVID-19.

