Woman wins battle against COVID-19, released from Mobile Infirmary

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – A COVID-19 patient was released from Mobile Infirmary Wednesday.
Mobile Infirmary and Diagnostic & Medical Clinic employees came together to celebrate Mrs. Ellen Nettles’ departure as she has won the fight against COVID-19.
