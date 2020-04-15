Woman wins battle against COVID-19, released from Mobile Infirmary

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Museums in Pensacola have shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, you’re still able to tour them — just virtually.

University of West Florida Historic Trust staff has put together virtual tours for its newest T. T. Wentworth, Jr. Florida State Museum 3rd floor exhibit, Lessons In Ink, and its 2nd floor Greetings from Pensacola exhibit. There’s also virtual exhibits from the Pensacola Museum of Art, including Bless Your Heart, Steam 2020 and the Members Show. You can also explore the Old Christ Church digitally.