Woman praises Loxley police for going “above and beyond” for special Mother’s Day

LOXLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — Chereta Conner had a Mother’s Day in 2020 she’ll never forget. It started with her young son losing his wallet last Thursday. That’s when her young son Joshua lost his wallet at the Family Dollar. Conner says Loxley Police recovered it but it had the family’s old address in it. She says the officer then figured out what neighborhood they lived in currently and knocked on several doors until the wallet was returned.

Then Sunday Conner says a group of officers surprised her with flowers on Mother’s Day and gifts for her children.

