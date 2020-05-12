Woman praises Loxley police for going “above and beyond” for special Mother’s Day

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) -- Today's services removed 10-person per mass limits introduced last week. The most important message from the Mobile Archdiocese is that the Coronavirus is still considered a threat in the community. Stay out if you feel sick. If not, when in a Catholic mass, stay separate. They are telling churches that only every other pew can be used. When sitting in a pew, sit at least six feet apart unless you live in the same household. Shared items won’t be used: a chalice for communion wine or hymnals.

Offering baskets may not be passed from person to person. These are just some of the changes. They are all in an effort to resume services while trying to minimize the potential spread of illness. Today marks the first major return to in-person service by a large religious organization in our area. As other churches and denominations figure out their plans, expect other houses of worship to follow.