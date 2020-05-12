Woman praises Loxley police for going “above and beyond” for special Mother’s Day

LOXLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — Chereta Conner had a Mother’s Day in 2020 she’ll never forget. It started with her young son losing his wallet last Thursday. That’s when her young son Joshua lost his wallet at the Family Dollar. Conner says Loxley Police recovered it but it had the family’s old address in it. She says the officer then figured out what neighborhood they lived in currently and knocked on several doors until the wallet was returned.
Then Sunday Conner says a group of officers surprised her with flowers on Mother’s Day and gifts for her children.
LATEST STORIES
- Spanish Fort Fire-Rescue fund drive continues
- Tesla CEO Elon Musk resumes production at California factory, defies government orders
- Virus unleashes wave of fraud in US amid fear and uncertainty
- Police find 6-year-old tied up in shed; grandmother, boyfriend arrested
- Retirees, isolated by virus, become DJs for new radio hour