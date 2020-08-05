WKRG News 5 wins 2020 Nappie awards for ‘Best Anchor’ and more

Good News

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) —WKRG News 5 won multiple awards for the Nappies 2020, an annual event to recognize those within media.

The awards are listed as follows:

Best Anchor
Devon Walsh, WKRG

Best TV Investigative Reporter
Peter Albrecht, WKRG

Best Sports Coverage
WKRG

A huge thanks to the Lagniappe readers for selecting WKRG News 5 in three categories.

