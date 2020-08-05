WKRG News 5 wins 2020 Nappie awards for ‘Best Anchor’ and more

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) —WKRG News 5 won multiple awards for the Nappies 2020, an annual event to recognize those within media.
The awards are listed as follows:
Best Anchor
Devon Walsh, WKRG
Best TV Investigative Reporter
Peter Albrecht, WKRG
Best Sports Coverage
WKRG
A huge thanks to the Lagniappe readers for selecting WKRG News 5 in three categories.
