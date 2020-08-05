WKRG News 5 wins 2020 Nappie awards for ‘Best Anchor’ and more

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) -- A priest in Foley who recovered from a serious case of COVID-19 celebrates mass for the first time today. Father Paul Zoghby was back in the pulpit at St. Margaret of Scotland Catholic Church. Tuesday morning was his first celebration of Mass in five weeks. It’s a happy return but a hard one.

"It’s the first mass I’ve ever said where I’m thinking to myself 'I can’t wait to go sit down,'" said Father Paul Zoghby with a laugh and a smile. "I’m not quite there yet." While hospitalized, he said his illness was so serious it could have gone either way. The lingering reminders of COVID are still with him.