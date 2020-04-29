West Mobile man sets up spectacular light show for neighborhood

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Matt Booth who lives in a neighborhood in West Mobile created this spectacular light show synced to popular songs for his surrounding community that serves as a bright spot amidst the Coronavirus pandemic.

He says, “This was meant to be a Christmas/Halloween setup, but during these times we need to feel some sense of normalcy and I felt like this was the best way to get that out there. Let the kids come out and drive around in their cars, have some good family time and get out of the house for a little bit.”

This light show started out just for fun, but Matt has added to it. He has started surprising kids in his neighborhood for their birthdays making them a special light sequence to the tune of “Happy Birthday.” He also plans to do something similar for graduation so seniors do not feel left out.

Matt says that this took over 300 hours to create plus 5 or 6 days of building and setting up outside. You can either get out and walk by to hear and see the show or tune your radio to 88.1 if you are driving. Either way, with over 1200 lights included, it will brighten anyone’s day.

Check the light show out plus catch a glimpse of some birthday surprise reactions in the video!

**WKRG does not own the rights to the music in the video**

