Watson Family Foundation gives out 1,000 turkeys to NWFL residents in need

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — More than seven tons of turkey was given out today for free in Pensacola.

For the fourth year, Aaron and Kimberly Watson of the Watson Family Foundation and The Watson Firm, along with other community organizations, came together to give out turkeys to the community for Thanksgiving.

This year, however, was bigger than in year’s past. With Hurricane Sally and the pandemic causing unemployment issues, the couple wanted to give back in a bigger way this year.

“We’re giving away over 1,000 turkeys today,” said Kimberly Watson, co-founder of the foundation. “The Bible says to love thy neighbor so we wanted to make sure we give back. It’s just such a rewarding experience to see people coming who are in need and be able to assist in them and put a smile on their face.”

Hundreds of cars lined up at the Town and Country Plaza at 1720 W. Fairfield Drive. Many residents waited hours in line.

Pensacola resident Ollie Alsobrook danced in the parking lot as it was almost her turn to snag a turkey.

“It’s a great blessing. I’m with my daughter and my three grandkids so a turkey, some dressing — that’s great,” Alsobrook said with a smile. “A little something is better than nothing, so you have to be thankful for what you got.”

Others in line were also thankful for the turkey giveaway.

“It’s a blessing,” Darla Evans said. “I appreciate everything they can do to help me and others.”

The foundation also gave out a bag of groceries with each turkey.

LATEST STORIES