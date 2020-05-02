Walmart hires 200k and pays $180 million in bonuses

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) -- A bit of normalcy returns to the Eastern Shore of Baldwin County. The Fairhope Pier officially reopened this morning. The reopening of the pier is a reminder of a simpler time just weeks ago when the only thing anglers worried about catching was a few fish.

"I think it’s good, I can bring my wife and grandkids out just to see the water," said Wayne Davis visiting the pier with his family in tow. Most of the people I spoke with were just happy to have something else to do.