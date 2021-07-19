Two Gulf Coast Wendy’s managers receive national recognition

(WKRG) — Two managers of Gulf Coast Wendy’s restaurants received national recognition from the company this week.

Tangie Lett, general manager for the Wendy’s restaurant at 3464 Springhill Ave. in Mobile, and Regina Cohron, general manager for the Wendy’s restaurant at 2 New Market St. in Cantonment, have been recognized as one of the Top 500 General Managers for 2020 by The Wendy’s Company.

“Tangie and Regina are true leaders and so deserved of this recognition; they are respected and beloved by their team and guests”, said Brian McDaniel, SVP for Carlisle, franchisee of The Wendy’s Company.

General Managers from the entire Wendy’s global network of more than 6,700 restaurants were evaluated against set criteria, such as customer satisfaction scores and customer count growth. The Top 500 were selected by a committee comprised of franchisee and company leadership.