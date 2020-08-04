Students make bracelets to raise money for teacher fighting cancer

PERDIDO, Ala. (WKRG) — Jill Jones, a teacher at Perdido Elementary School was diagnosed with leukemia in 2019 and beat it — only for it to come back. Now she is battling it again. When students Morgan Hill, Ally Hall and Maddie Hill heard this, they decided to make bracelets and sell them for $1 each to raise money for their teacher.

Ally Hall says, “We just figured we needed to help Mrs. Jill because she’s going through a tough time. We figured we could do something to help her.”







When the orders came pouring in, these three girls recruited two more friends to keep up with the demand, Mary Blake Drinkard and Addison Hadley. Mary Blake says, “And so we helped them. Just because we wanted to help them out and do something for Mrs. Jill.”

Amy Hill is the mom of Maddie and Morgan Hill, but she is also a first-grade teacher at the school and a breast cancer survivor herself. She said her experience helped inspire the girls to start making the bracelets since it hit so close to home.

The girls have raised over $1,000 so far and the orders keep coming in!

TO DONATE: Payment can be sent via Venmo to @Amy-Hill-250 or @ReneeHall and viaPayPal to amybryarshill@yahoo.com or rrobertson10@bellsouth.net. They also accept cash!

