Strangers help make second birthday special for Loxley boy

LOXLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — The COVID-19 pandemic has forced a lot of people to cancel plans. That includes almost two-year-old Harrison Wicker who lives in Loxley. His family was planning to take a trip to Atlanta for his birthday on May 4.

“Because Baby Shark is one of his favorite things, we were going to take him to the Georgia Aquarium so he could meet a baby shark,” said Harrison’s mom Sofia Wicker.

Since they had to cancel the trip, Harrison’s mom started brainstorming other ways that she could make his birthday special. In addition to Baby Shark, Harrison loves to stand by the window and watch as the mail comes.

“So I figured instead of just giving him junk mail to open that maybe we could get a bunch of birthday cards,” said Wicker.

She posted a request for cards on Reddit without any expectations, but Harrison’s mom was proven wrong in the most heartwarming way. In just a week, dozens of birthday greetings have been mailed for Harrison from as far away as Nova Scotia. Harrison is loving opening all the mail sent specifically for him.

“I teared up a bunch of times reading people’s messages. Just thank you for making his entire month special. It surpasses just his birthday. It’s probably going to be over two months of just magic for him.”

Harrison’s parents bought two large frames and are planning on making a collage out of all the birthday greetings. They will hang it in Harrison’s room so he will always have a memory of how complete strangers made his second birthday special.

You can sends birthday cards for Harrison to:

26125 Lakeland Drive

Loxley AL 36551









