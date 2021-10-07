Stapleton Elementary students deliver boxes of Play-Doh to USA Children’s and Women’s Hospital

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Students at Stapleton Elementary School delivered boxes of Play-Doh to pediatric patients at USA Children’s and Women’s Hospital in Mobile this week.

Tina Covington with the city of Bay Minette said each homeroom at the school is sponsoring an individual service project this year to help students gain leadership skills and learn the importance of being of service to others. Students in Sarah McKeough’s kindergarten class elected to collect Play-Doh throughout the month of September to observe Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.

“Why Play-Doh? Children with cancer can only use Play-Doh once due to their low immune system while receiving chemo treatment. And children LOVE to play with Play-Doh,” Covington said in a press release.

The service project also honored Caroline Berry, a young friend of McKeough’s daughter who fought a tough fight with cancer but passed away in 2018. A foundation was established in Berry’s name to raise awareness and funds that will go directly towards research that is dedicated to finding a cure for childhood cancers. Click here to learn more about the foundation. Read more about Caroline Berry in the links below: