Spanish Fort honors six for rescuing suicidal man

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — The city of Spanish Fort will recognize six people for saving a suicidal man who jumped into the Mobile Bay.

Spanish Fort police say two officers and four civilians acted quickly and with bravery to save a “mentally distressed” man on July 5th.

Authorities say the man tried to punch people near the Tensaw River bridge. Then witnesses told police he started running around and jumped into the Bay shouting “It’s a good day for suicide!”

The officers and citizens used a rope to pull the man to safety. Chief John Barber said this about the rescue: “In what could have been a tragic incident, a partnership of citizens and law enforcement instead created strength, courage and genuine compassion to save the life of someone in desperate need.”

All six will be rewarded for their bravery at Monday’s council meeting at 6 p.m.

LATEST POSTS: