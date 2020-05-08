Seventy-five years on, VE Day carries on

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – September 2, 2020, will mark the 75th anniversary of the end of the Second World War. Although September marks the official end of World War II, May 8, 1945, marks the official end of World War II in Europe. Friday, May 8, 2020, marks the 75th anniversary of Victory in Europe Day, also known as VE Day when Germany ultimately surrendered to the allied forces.

Winston Churchill spoke in his VE Day victory speech saying, “We may allow ourselves a brief period of rejoicing, but let us not forget for a moment the toils and efforts that lie ahead.” The allied nations took one day to celebrate their victory in Europe and the end of the first half of the war, before all forces would turn their attention on Japan and the ever-encroaching VJ Day on August 15, 1945. Which naturally will be remembered on the 75th anniversary this year.

On this 75th anniversary, Europe will still be commemorating and honoring the Greatest Generation despite the turmoil the world is currently in. In France, a Parade will be held at the Arc de Triumph in Paris which will be live broadcasted. In the UK, a moment of silence will be held in the morning and Queen Elizabeth will address the nation at 8 PM GMT/2 PM Central, as her father had done 75 years ago on that very day. Considering how she was able to bump elbows with the commoners on VE Day incognito, her speech this year will be very interesting to listen to, especially for World War II history buffs and historians.

Associated Press has in depth detail of how other countries will be celebrating VE Day.

If you wish to honor the this special occasion in memory of the Greatest Generation both living and deceased there are several things you can do to have a fun VE Day.

Hold a moment of silence in remembrance of the Soldiers who died during World War II and those that we still have in our company.

Watch the VE Day episode of Band of Brothers.

(If you really want to experience what VE Day looked like) Watch A Royal Night Out. The film that was inspired by Queen Elizabeth’s one night out with her sister Princess Margaret during VE Day

Watch the of remembrance parades and ceremonies live or recorded.

By remembering VE Day you honor and remember the Greatest Generation that fought the tyranny of Fascists, Nazis, and Empires. Let us never forget the Greatest Generation and the glory they fought for.

