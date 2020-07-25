Saturday food giveaway in south Mobile County

CODEN, Ala. (WKRG) — The need for food assistance has been on the rise as the economic crunch of the pandemic continues. Volunteers at nonprofit groups in south Mobile County are trying to help. Saturday members of the South Bay Food Pantry will hold a food drive at the Coastal Response Center in Coden.

The giveaway runs from 10 Saturday morning until 1, or until all the food has been given, whichever comes first. This is going to be a drive-through food giveaway. They ask clients to stay in their cars and clear space either in their trunks or rear passenger side. This is part of the RAIN group’s annual “Love u love u day.”