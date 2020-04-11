Russia launches Soyuz Rocket carrying 2 cosmonauts and a NASA astronaut

by: CBS Newspath

Kazakhstan (CBS) — A Russian Soyuz rocket launched from Kazakhstan on Thursday carrying two cosmonauts and NASA astronaut Chris Cassidy.

NASA said some pre-launch activities were restructured to make sure the crew had a “thorough quarantine” during the coronavirus pandemic. NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine tweeted: “No virus is stronger than the human desire to explore.”

