Russia launches Soyuz Rocket carrying 2 cosmonauts and a NASA astronaut

Kazakhstan (CBS) — A Russian Soyuz rocket launched from Kazakhstan on Thursday carrying two cosmonauts and NASA astronaut Chris Cassidy.
NASA said some pre-launch activities were restructured to make sure the crew had a “thorough quarantine” during the coronavirus pandemic. NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine tweeted: “No virus is stronger than the human desire to explore.”
