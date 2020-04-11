Russia launches Soyuz Rocket carrying 2 cosmonauts and a NASA astronaut

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) -- Parents of special needs children in Alabama are pleased to see the state back off recommendations that would have denied ventilator treatments to some disabled patients if hospitals began rationing care.

At the annual Buddy Walk, dozens of people with down syndrome and the friends and family who support them walk in Mobile every year, the Coastal Alabama Down Syndrome Society just one of the groups that mobilized over the last few weeks. "It was discrimination and I’m glad Alabama has come to their senses," said Cathy O'Garek with the Coastal Alabama Down Syndrome Society.