Rudolph saves Escambia County Elf from the Grinch

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office sent a thank you to the famous reindeer Rudolph for saving their smallest deputy on the force Leo the Elf.

The post says the Grinch came up to the posse during the Navy Point Christmas parade and tried to snatch Leo, but Rudolph came to the rescue. The entire thing was caught on camera.









It’s a good thing Rudolph showed up! Deputy Leo was going about his duties at the Navy Point Christmas parade when the Grinch tried to snatch him! It was a frightful incident, but after he was rescued Deputy Leo had a blast at the parade with the Escambia County Mounted Posse! Escambia County Mounted Posse Facebook Page

