Restaurant owner serving local law enforcement during pandemic

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) While his dining room is closed, a restaurant owner in Mobile is using his kitchen to serve law enforcement officers in Mobile and Baldwin Counties during the Coronavirus pandemic.

Salam Singh Lama owns Yak The Kathmandu Kitchen, specializing in Nepalese cuisine. In recent weeks, he has delivered meals to the Fairhope Police Department, Spanish Fort Police Department, Prichard Police Department and Mobile County Sheriff’s Office. Lama says he plans to deliver meals to the Daphne Police Department next week.

Lama was forced to close his restaurants’ dining rooms on April 4 under Governor Kay Ivey’s statewide “Stay At Home” order. Restaurant dining rooms across the state have been ordered to remain closed under the updated “Safer At Home” order effective April 30.

Lama came to Mobile from Nepal as a University of South Alabama student in 2006. After graduation he decided to stay in Alabama and has opened two restaurants, one in Mobile and another in Fairhope.