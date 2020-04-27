Rainn Wilson and Freshpet hosting zoom meeting for Pet lovers

(WKRG) — Actor and comedian Rainn Wilson teams with Freshpet to host a zoom meeting for pet lovers on April 30, 2020.
Wilson and Freshpet will be checking out all the “party animals” dialing in and discussing working from home pet peeves. Rainn will also be answering questions and revealing upcoming news on what Freshpet is releasing nationwide.
So bring your cats, puppies, dogs, and other pet pals, and join Freshpet’s Zoomies conference meeting. You can sign up for the half-hour zoom meeting held on April 30 at 1:00 PM here.
