Rainn Wilson and Freshpet hosting zoom meeting for Pet lovers

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) -- Two big challenges in the pandemic for church congregations are new ways to worship and how to do community outreach while keeping their distance. Members of Pathway Church are trying to feed every medical worker in Mobile. Volunteers in masks carry pallets of prepared food for the latest dropoff to medical workers. This one Monday morning at Springhill Medical Center

Pastor Travis Johnson, Pathway Church: "We won’t be in this forever but let’s take this moment that we’re in right now to lift one another and encourage one another, we were made for this, things don’t come in “can’ts” they come in “cans”," said Lead Pastor Travis Johnson with Pathway Church in Mobile. Johnson says they still have thousands of Easter Eggs from an event that didn’t happen this year, and it shows that God can help redirect a church to meet community needs.