President Trump tweets Easter message asking families to come together among Coronavirus pandemic

WASHINGTON (CNN) — President Trump tweeted an Easter message Sunday morning wishing Americans a Happy Easter. The President noted that the Holiday will be spent differently this year due to the Coronavirus pandemic.
He advised for everyone to continue practicing social distancing to “get rid of this plague.”
LATEST STORIES
- Nebraska zoo offers virtual learning
- WEATHER AWARE: Severe weather likely this evening
- Alabama church in Priceville struck by lightning Sunday afternoon
- ‘It’s a zonkey’! Zebra gives birth to rare baby after mating with donkey
- Thief returns money to Mexican Villa South restaurant in Missouri; leaves apology letter