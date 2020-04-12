President Trump tweets Easter message asking families to come together among Coronavirus pandemic

Good News

by: Daniel Heiser

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (CNN) — President Trump tweeted an Easter message Sunday morning wishing Americans a Happy Easter. The President noted that the Holiday will be spent differently this year due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

He advised for everyone to continue practicing social distancing to “get rid of this plague.”

