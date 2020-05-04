Poarch Creek Indians fund new Bloodmobile

ATMORE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Poarch Band of Creek Indians (PCI) announced Monday a donation of $150,000 to the American Red Cross for the purchase of a new Bloodmobile.

PCI Tribal Chair and CEO, Stephanie A. Bryan said “The American Red Cross is an incredible community partner and the Poarch Band of Creek Indians is proud to assist them in their efforts. I am pleased to announce our donation for the purchase of a Bloodmobile, which will allow the Red Cross to replace an outdated one, and continue their mission of saving lives. I commend the Red Cross for their hard work during this time and always.”

The PCI’s donation allows the Red Cross to purchase a new bloodmobile which will contribute to saving up to 30,000 lives.

CEO of the Red Cross Alabama Region, Mark Beddingfield said “Every two seconds, someone in America needs blood. The American Red Cross has a long history of providing safe and reliable blood services through voluntary donations in Alabama. We value the generous support of the Poarch Band of Creek Indians and community partners throughout Alabama whose contributions enable us to provide lifesaving blood to patients in need.”

