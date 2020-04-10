Pet boutique with a purpose during pandemic

Adopt Me

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) – The steady hum of a sewing machine coming from the back room of Sweetpeas Posh Pets Boutique is nothing new. “80-85 percent of everything in our store we actually make ourselves,” says co-owner Kacie Hoostal.

What is new? What they are making now, face masks but not just any mask, “They have two layers that leaves room for a filter pocket.”

Owners Leslie Tweed and Hoostal normally would be making collars, leashes and such but that changed when the corona virus started shutting things down last month. “The first thousand went into our community, doctor’s offices, hospitals South Baldwin, Thomas Hospital even to a trucking company out of Mobile to protect their truck drivers.”

They average making as many as 200 masks a day that go to nursing homes, grocery stores, nurses and friends from New York to California.

The material donated by customers after word started spreading about what they were doing.

You can still pick up your dog food and treats curbside but this pet boutique has more of a purpose. Doing their part, one stitch at a time. “It’s so true if never before, now we are all in this together as a planet as human beings,” says Hoostal.

So far, they have made almost six thousand masks and plan to continue to make them as long as there is a need.

