PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola Police Officer took time out of his day to make friends with a local.

Terrance was playing Basketball when Officer Gentry was walking by. Terrance asked Officer Gentry if he could play one on one. The officer obliged and lost to Terrance. Afterward Terrance asked the officer if they could talk and Officer Gentry quickly learned how wise this young man was.