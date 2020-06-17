Pen Air employees host “Essential Worker Wednesday” with lunch at Sacred Heart Hospital

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Employees at Pen Air Federal Credit Union are giving back today, June 17th. They’re hosting BBQ lunch for workers at Sacred Heart Hospital as part of a campaign called “Essential Worker Wednesday.”

“In addition to weekly lunches, the campaign features individual stories about local citizens performing their essential job functions including front line first responders, healthcare workers, military personnel, teachers, grocers, restaurateurs, and everything in between,” said a news release. You can read some of those stories here.

The unedited news release is below:

Pensacola, FL (June 16, 2020) – Pen Air Federal Credit Union launched the #Essential Workers Campaign to highlight and feature essential workers serving our local communities day in and day out.

Wednesdays in June have been deemed #Essential Worker Wednesday. In partnership with Pensacola Eggfest, Pen Air will host a luncheon for staff at local hospitals throughout the month of June and in early July in an effort to further serve the community. Weather permitting, Pen Air will serve a BBQ style lunch to staff at Sacred Heart Hospital on Wednesday, June 17, 2020.

In addition to weekly lunches, the campaign features individual stories about local citizens performing their essential job functions including front line first responders, healthcare workers, military personnel, teachers, grocers, restaurateurs, and everything in between. The stories are being shared throughout the month of June on Pen Air’s social media pages and website at penair.org/Essential.

All Pen Air locations are actively taking part in the campaign by offering goodies to their local community partners each week in June and dawning their very own #Essential campaign t-shirts. T-shirts are given to each person featured as well as distributed to local community members and essential workers on #Essential Worker Wednesday.

At Pen Air Federal Credit Union, respect is a guiding principle. As the largest and oldest credit union headquartered in Pensacola, Florida, with $1.8 billion in assets, Pen Air is dedicated to enhancing lives through exceptional service, strength, and financial solutions. With fifteen locations in Northwest Florida and Southeast Alabama combined with online and mobile banking, we provide worldwide reach. Pen Air is a not-for-profit, member-owned financial institution, serving the community and improving lives since 1936. For more information, visit penair.org.

