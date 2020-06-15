PASSAGE USA students now eligible for federally funded financial aid

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — PASSAGE USA is a post-secondary inclusive program at the University of South Alabama for adults with intellectual disabilities. PASSAGE stands for Preparing All Students Socially and Academically for Gainful Employment. The program has grown by leaps and bounds over the past few years and continues to do so.

Dr. Abigail Baxter explains, “Students take classes focusing on independent living skills and job and career skills, they take classes with other students, they get work experiences, and they participate in the rest of the college experience.”

This year, these students that participate in the program can now apply for and receive federal funding that all other students have had access to in the past. Dr. Baxter adds, “Financial aid for our students is need-based and it only includes work-study and Pell Grant. So also our students won’t rack up lots of debt in loans that other students do.”

Dr. Baxter has high hopes that access to this federal funding will make the program more accessible to more people.

