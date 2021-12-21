Pascagoula nursing home residents’ Christmas wishlist goes viral

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WKRG) — Some are calling it a Christmas miracle.

Residents at Plaza Community Living Center are overwhelmed this year, as this Christmas became one to remember. They have received more than1,500 Christmas presents from all around the world after staff posted the residents’ Christmas wishlist on Facebook and it went viral!

Berneadette Grayson is the Life Connection Coordinator for the facility and says she was surprised to see the number of views the posts had within the first hours.

“I posted it on a Friday, and when I woke up on Saturday morning, there was like 2.9 shares, and it’s

just been amazing,” Grayson said. “We got phone calls from England, New York, Minnesota, Chicago. We were just blown away.”

The patients, asking for some of the most simple items that would make their Christmas, complete.

“Popeyes… I asked for Popeyes,” resident Ruthie Wilson said.

“Oh, I asked for Popeyes, and I asked for shoes to wear to church,” said resident Mary Fairley.

“Perfume, notebook paper, a binder, and some pens,” resident Beth Black said.

In this season of giving, many of these residents are just thankful to not be forgotten.

“To see the smiles on their faces, to see the stuff come through the door bc we also let people

take pictures with them when they drop the items off, and they just been loving it. They have been loving it,” Grayson said.

“This is the best Christmas. These are the best people, and this makes me very happy,” Fairley said.

It’s not too late to donate to the residents. For more information on how you can donate, click here.