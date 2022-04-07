OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — An Opelousas Police officer is being praised for the way he helped a child who was having a bad morning, by first wiping away his tears and then giving him a pep talk.

In a post on Facebook, Officer Frank Boudreaux is seen getting down on the child’s level, literally, after noticing that he was not in a good mood and had tears coming down his face.

Boudreaux is the school resource officer at Park Vista Elementary, who also directs the morning and afternoon car rider traffic.

“I’m not sure which OPD Officer this is, but he always is directing traffic for PVE. But this morning while waiting in line, I noticed a little boy was waiting ever so patiently to cross the road and you could see his face crumple up and begin to cry. The entire line came to a complete halt while this officer kneeled down and wiped this little boys tears, fixed his collar and spoke to sweetly to him.” parent Heather Nicole said.

She expressed how the moment caused everyone in line to pause.

“EVERYONE completely stopped in the midst of the wild Wild West of school traffic – to watch this sweet, sweet moment.”

We still haven’t found out what the young boy was upset about, but because everyone has days when they feel like they can’t even –were guessing maybe he just didn’t wanna go to school.

“He (Officer Boudreaux) never got frustrated the little boy wouldn’t cross the road, instead he took the time, in the middle of directing traffic, to stop and talk to sweetly to this little boy.”