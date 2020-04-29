“One Voice From Home” collective prayer Wednesday evening in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A small group in Mobile is organizing a prayer at home event slated for this evening at 7. Canopy of Prayer’s “One Voice From Home” is something they’ve been working on for a while. They ask everyone who can to join them in prayer during this pandemic.

“We believe that in this crucial time we must cry out to God! Revival is waiting at the door, but we must do our part to usher it in,” says a Facebook event post. We first told you about Canopy of Prayer last month. They placed over a dozen billboards in Mobile and surrounding areas asking people to put out red ribbons on their homes businesses, cars anywhere that it can be seen as a sign of hope and love to encourage others.

