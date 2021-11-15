O’Charley’s donates reading rug to Callahan School for the Deaf and Blind

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — As a part of its Hometown Heroes campaign, O’Charley’s has donated a reading corner rug for hearing impaired students at Callahan School for the Blind and Deaf.

The donation is part of O’Charley’s fundraiser to help classrooms in need through DonorsChoose, an online platform that connects donors directly with a local classroom that needs their support. The Hometown Heroes campaign is an initiative aimed at recognizing and supporting local heroes in the communities they serve.

Other Hometown Heroes efforts focus on honoring active-duty military and veterans; first responders and medical staff; and relief workers and community volunteers.