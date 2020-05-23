North Carolina veteran man receives an unexpected stimulus check

GREENVILLE, N. C. (CNN) — A North Carolina veteran received his stimulus check in an unexpected way. Charles Thompson never thought he was going to receive a stimulus check since he moved in the past year and hadn’t changed his address.

Antonio Hernandez had been working at the car wash where Thompson’s check had been found, by Hernandez in the trash. Hernandez found his daughter Michelle Alverado and the two of them began tracking down Thompson to give him his check that mysteriously ended up in the trash.

The check could not have been delivered at more of a perfect time. Thompson has been trying to get back into the swing of life since leaving the Army. Thompson said he was behind on rent and that he worked in construction he worked by the day. The check put him forward and gave him stability.

Hernandez and his daughter are just happy that they could help.

