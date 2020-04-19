New “front door photography” saving Mobile photography business in pandemic

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile Photographer has found a new way to stay in business in the Coronavirus pandemic. Photography sessions on the front porch may be a new trend to work around social distancing guidelines.

Dr. Shayria Catlin and her family strike a pose for photographer Keegan McWhorter–who’s standing several feet away in the family’s front yard. Catlin a healthcare worker who’s expecting a new baby girl in two months.

“Right now we’re kind of robbed of a baby shower and a photo session,” said family nurse practitioner Dr. Shayria Catlin. This is the time of year when photographers should be busy with wedding photographs but in the pandemic that’s out of the question. McWhorter’s birth photography clients also harder to come by. McWhorter said, just about a week and a half ago, she had the idea that saved her business.

“I just asked “do y’all think this is a good idea” and it’s been a great response,” said McWhorter. Front porch photography is a bit of normalcy in not-normal times.

“It gives us a sense of hope I think it strengthens our faith,” said Shayria Catlin. The only difference is McWhorter says she can’t express her warmth and friendliness as she normally does.

“I feel kind of rude because I’m not greeting the family and hugging them,” She says it’s a trend that’ll probably outlast the pandemic. McWhorter says if she can line up enough porch shoots in a given neighborhood she can do a shoot for a medical worker for free. The shoot at the Catlin home was pro bono.

