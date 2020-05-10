National Hospital Week launches with a special message from Gov. Kay Ivey

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — National Hospital week starts today and Gov. Kay Ivey has launched it with a special message.
Hospital Week is a time to say thank you to those brave men and women who are there for us when we need them the most. During these unprecedented times, we are especially thankful for these healthcare heroes. This week, let’s show these heroes how much they mean to us.
