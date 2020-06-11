MUST SEE VIDEO: Mobile boy’s reaction to catching fish is pure joy!

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG-TV)–

When is the last time you experienced pure joy? Six-year-old Thomas Brock of Mobile shrieked with excitement when he recently caught a huge bass on a family vacation to North Carolina. It was raining outside when he reeled in the big catch, and boy was he proud!

“This is like 17 fish tacos,” Thomas told his dad while cradling his fish.

“This is way bigger than my twout (Trout)!” Thomas said.

This little boy with an infectious smile and little blue glasses will make you smile! Enjoy!

Thanks to mom, Sarah Brock, for allowing us to use this video.

