Murphy High School Seniors to pick up caps and gowns in drive-through celebration

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — It’s not quite the grandeur of graduation but at least it looks like fun. Murphy High School Principal Joe R. Toomey tweeted Tuesday saying “Murphy seniors will be driving through the horseshoe from 9-11 Wednesday. Teachers will be there with signs to help celebrate.”

He adds that teachers will be there cheering with balloons and other things to celebrate. Toomey says the students are there to pick up their caps and gowns. Students across the state have had to abandon the classroom for distance learning for the rest of the school year because of the pandemic.

Murphy seniors will be driving through the horseshoe from 9-11 Wednesday. Teachers will be there with signs to help celebrate. @Jaysha_WPMI @colincahill13 @ByronDayFOX10 @BriHollisNEWS — Joe R. Toomey (@Joe_toomey1984) May 5, 2020

LATEST STORIES