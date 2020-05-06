Murphy High School honors seniors with drive-through celebration

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Today Murphy High School, along with other Mobile County Schools, is making their seniors feel very celebrated. Teachers and their principal came out with signs and balloons to their drive-through cap and gown pick-up to really make them feel special.

Principal Joe Toomey says, “Well you know we wanted to honor our seniors so we decided to combine our cap and gown pick up with a little parade and our t-shirts and our yearbooks at the same time. You can see we have got a huge line that’s been going since 9 o’clock and the teachers are here.”

Every single day, Principal Toomey records and posts videos, called “Panther Launches”, that include updates, inspirational words, and end with Toomey telling the students he loves them.

“I do those launches every morning and I put them on the video so they know. I say ‘I love you’ every day. Just normalcy.”

Graduating senior, Vanessa Siggers, was also surprised with the Leading Learning award. She said she was very grateful for the award and the celebration. She plans to go to University of South Alabama to major in Biomedical Sciences, Spanish and French and hopes to study abroad to connect with more people. After that she says she will likely go to medical school and specialize in family medicine.

