MPD, other first responders have birthday drive-by for special needs teenager

SARALAND, Ala. (WKRG) — Saturday was a special day for a special young woman in Saraland. Members of the Mobile Police Department organized a birthday drive-by procession for 18-year-old Julia Charles. Julia is on the autism spectrum and loves the police.

“A few of our officers wanted to do something special for Julia, as they strongly believe in building relationships with the special needs community,” according to a news release. The procession included vehicles from the Mobile Police Department, Saraland Police Department, and Citronelle.

