Mobile Police partner with Dickerson Literacy Initiatives for ‘Our Police’ Literacy Project

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department partnered with Dickerson Literacy Initiatives in support of literacy amongst elementary-aged children.

Dickerson Literacy Initiatives is based in Orange Beach, Ala. It researches, initiates, and designs specialized literacy projects geared primarily toward the critical years of elementary-aged students.

The book “Our Police,” a picture book to help children learn about the role of law enforcement will be disseminated with the help of Dickerson to encourage summer reading for children within that age-range.

“This week, Chief Battiste began issuing the books out to the precinct captains for distribution so that the young residents of each area of the city can obtain a copy of the book,” say MPD.

While patrolling their assigned beats, officers are expected to hand out this book to children in the area. MPD say this will allow officers to encourage a love of reading, raise awareness of how a police officer serves and protects, and strengthen police-community unity in the City of Mobile.

“I hope that this book will be added to hundreds of children’s home libraries,” said Chief of Police Lawrence Battiste. “And, I hope that it will become a child’s favorite book to read.”

Visit dickersonliteracy.com to learn more about its initiative.

