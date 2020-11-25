Mobile native, former NFL player Darius Philon holds turkey giveaway

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile-area native and former NFL player Darius Philon is giving back to the community before Thanksgiving.

The former defensive lineman handed out 200 turkeys at his alma-mater Vigor High School Monday afternoon. Philon graduated from Vigor before moving on to play for Arkansas, then San Diego and LA Chargers in the NFL.

Philon says because of seeing so many families impacted by the pandemic, it was only right for him to come back to his community and lend a helping hand.

“It’s not about just playing sports. It’s about reaching out to the community giving back. It makes me feel good that I’m able to provide 200 turkeys for 200 different families and not just my family,” Philon said.

Philon has another community giveback planned for Christmas.

