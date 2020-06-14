Mobile man designs wheelchair for disabled kitty

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — With a 3-D printer and some ingenuity, a Mobile man helps a disabled kitten get around. There are few things cuter than watching this kitten Scooter scoot around in his modified cat wheelchair. Video and images in this story were provided by Dakota Wilson. Scooter was taken in by Krewe de Rescue. He was seriously hurt after being hit by a car–a shattered pelvis means he could only get around on his front legs. Specialty wheelchairs can be expensive so Dakota Wilson decided to do it himself.

“I looked up the file and the cost would be 81 cents to make the wheelchair,” said Maker Dakota Wilson. Through trial and error Wilson says he was able to find the right parts and the right fit for Scooter.

“If you can think something you can really make it if you have something you want to do the technology is there,” said Wilson. Scooter died from health complications due to injuries last week after only getting to use the wheelchair for a week and a half. Despite that short time, Wilson says he’ll use what he learned to help other animals.

“I hope it takes away the stigma that broken animals are “not worthy” I guess because Scooter was just as sweet as any other kitten if not sweeter, you hold him and care for him, you could really see how happy he was with the wheelchair,” said Wilson. “I’m just glad that you know the last two weeks we had him he definitely seemed like he was enjoying life.” Dakota Wilson says his sister is adopting another injured cat this weekend and they’ll make a wheelchair for that kitty too. For information on Krewe de Rescue, you can find a link to their Facebook page here.

