Mobile man delivering giant chocolate Santa to boy with autism in Kansas

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A local sweet shop owner is delivering a giant Santa over 12 hours away to a boy with autism. Josh Ray owns Tanners Pecans on Springdale Boulevard in Mobile. They sell three-and-a-half foot giant chocolate Santas.

A family with an autistic son living in Kansas ordered one through the mail. Unfortunately, it arrived in a million pieces, and the boy was very disappointed. So, Ray decided he would drive the boy one to Kansas himself!

Ray will be carefully packing the Santa and leaving this Friday. He plans to surprise the boy in Kansas on Saturday.

Let’s just hope he doesn’t hit any speedbumps!