Mobile County Public Schools sponsors Christmas for more than 100 students

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — It’s been a rough year for many families, so Mobile County Public Schools’ Central Office employees wanted to do something extra special for students. Along with social workers, school employees identified students whose families are struggling. In just two weeks, the school system had enough employee participation to sponsor Christmas for 106 students.
