Mobile County Public Library begins drive-through pickup

Good News

by: WKRG Staff

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Fans of the Mobile County Public Library can finally start checking out new books, DVDs, music, and other media. This past Wednesday Mobile County Public Library branches began offering drive-through service to allow cardholders to check out new items while their buildings remain closed.

The curbside pickup is available Monday through Friday from 10 am to 5:30 pm at most locations. The Ben May Main Library and West Regional Branch have Saturday hours too. Patrons must reserve items online first in order to have them brought outside to vehicles. You can find more information here. Please note the video used in this story pre-dates the Coronavirus pandemic.

