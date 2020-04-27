Mobile church’s service project to feed all medical workers in town

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Two big challenges in the pandemic for church congregations are new ways to worship and how to do community outreach while keeping their distance. Members of Pathway Church are trying to feed every medical worker in Mobile. Volunteers in masks carry pallets of prepared food for the latest dropoff to medical workers. This one Monday morning at Springhill Medical Center

Pastor Travis Johnson, Pathway Church: “We won’t be in this forever but let’s take this moment that we’re in right now to lift one another and encourage one another, we were made for this, things don’t come in “can’ts” they come in “cans”,” said Lead Pastor Travis Johnson with Pathway Church in Mobile. Johnson says they still have thousands of Easter Eggs from an event that didn’t happen this year, and it shows that God can help redirect a church to meet community needs.

“What we’re doing is finding ways to serve the community in this moment, not where we want to be, not where we just came from but right here and right now,” said Johnson.

Johnson says local restaurant owners, who are also struggling, have stepped up to help in this project. Johnson thanks places like Hickory Pit and Goldfingers. He says when the owner of Villa Del Rey heard about their project, they donated $1,000 to the effort. Johnson says they served nearly 1,200 meals last week and are shooting for 2,200 more this week.

