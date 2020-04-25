Mobile Church holds food giveaway Saturday

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile church is trying to help the community again this morning. Walk by Faith Christian Ministries is holding a food distribution Saturday morning starting at 9 at Craighead Elementary School.

This is one week after members of the Texas Street Church held their first food giveaway. Last week, vehicles lined up for several blocks to get an allotment of meat. Pastor Dominic Grant says they distributed food to 257 vehicles last week and they expect to help up to 500 today. The event will continue until the food runs out.

