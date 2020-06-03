Mobile church begins “Truck to Trunk” food giveaway

by: WKRG Staff

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — More people than ever have been looking for food assistance since the health and economic strain of the coronavirus pandemic. Another local church is stepping up to help. Pathway Church began a “Truck to Trunk” food giveaway Tuesday at their Airport Boulevard location. It continues tomorrow at their Moffett Road location. They’ll continue it weekly. Tuesdays at 10 am their Airport location and Thursdays at their Moffett Road Campus.

“This is not a handout, this is something from us to you to say ‘we’re in this together’,” said Pastor Travis Johnson. The pastor says the food comes from a partnership between the church and “Farmers to Families.” That’s a USDA program designed to help families during the pandemic with food needs. The video in this story is courtesy of Pathway Church.

We love you, Mobile! You are loved. You are being prayed for. You are not alone. We are in this together!TUESDAYS…

Posted by Pathway Church – Airport Campus on Tuesday, June 2, 2020

