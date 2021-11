LUCEDALE, Miss. (WKRG) — Cheyanna Thomas of Lucedale reached out to her kids’ teachers at Rocky Creek Elementary to help set up one very special reunion.

U.S. Army. Staff Sgt. Ray Thomas returned home last week after being deployed to Saudi Arabia and Iraq for 354 days. His sons Tucker and Troy had no idea their dad was coming home, so the school helped surprise them and made a priceless memory that the family will remember forever.

Sgt. Thomas’s nephew also joined in on the reunion.