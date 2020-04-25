Miami goes 7 weeks without a murder for first time since 1957

Empty chairs sit on the beach, Thursday, March 19, 2020, in Miami Beach, Fla. Florida’s largest county inched closer to economic shutdown as Miami-Dade County’s mayor ordered all beaches, parks and “non-essential” commercial and retail businesses closed because of the coronavirus outbreak. Mayor Carlos Gimenez’s order Thursday allows several businesses to remain open, including health care providers, grocery stores, gas stations, restaurants and banks. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

MIAMI (CNN) — For the first time since 1957, the city of Miami went at least seven weeks without a single murder.

The city did not report a homicide from Feb. 17 to April 12.

The Miami Police Department released the statistics this week.

While ‘stay at home’ orders are playing a role, the police chief says the trend started in mid-February before social distancing was put in place.

Miami police say other crimes have also decreased in the area.

LATEST STORIES