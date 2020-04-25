Miami goes 7 weeks without a murder for first time since 1957

MIAMI (CNN) — For the first time since 1957, the city of Miami went at least seven weeks without a single murder.
The city did not report a homicide from Feb. 17 to April 12.
The Miami Police Department released the statistics this week.
While ‘stay at home’ orders are playing a role, the police chief says the trend started in mid-February before social distancing was put in place.
Miami police say other crimes have also decreased in the area.
