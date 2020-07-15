Local firefighter offers free lawn care to senior citizens

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Demone Clarke is a local firefighter at Mobile Fire-Rescue, but he also owns a lawn care business on the side called CPR Lawn Services. Clarke decided to help senior citizens during these trying times by offering them free lawn care.

Clarke says, “So right now, especially with everything that has been going on with the COVID and everything, we know it is not as easy for the seniors to move around and get around and things like that. So I was doing free yard services for seniors. We are going to do as many as we can handle until the end of the month.”

Demone says that the inspiration to do this was to show his gratitude for the support that he and other first responders have received from the community.

“The community is always showing us how much they appreciate us as firefighters, and I just wanted to extend that same courtesy back to them and show them how much we appreciate them,” Clarke said.

You can reach Clarke on the company’s Facebook page “CPR Lawn Services” or call them to set up an appointment at 251-227-4400.

LATEST STORIES