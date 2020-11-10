Local events, deals in celebration of Veteran’s Day

(WKRG) — Veteran’s Day is to honor those who have made the ultimate sacrifice in fighting to serve their country. Many events, along with special deals catered to veterans will be listed below.
Be sure to take advantage and participate in honoring the men and women who have provided invaluable military service.
CHICKEN SALAD CHICK – On Wednesday, November 11th all veterans and active military are eligible for a free chick special, plus a drink.
LATEST STORIES:
- Mississippi’s Asya Branch makes history with Miss USA win
- GM to hire 3,000 mostly remote jobs. Here’s what they are looking for
- LIVE: President-elect Biden to speak on Affordable Care Act as Supreme Court considers its fate
- 20,000 Christmas trees damaged this hurricane season, but Fish River Trees ready for opening day
- 16-year-old charged with murder of 19-year-old in Alabama