Local church prepares for Easter drive in Service with Easter message

IRVINGTON, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile County church prepares for Easter Sunday’s drive-in service with the message “He is Risen.”
Forward Church parked a few cars and trucks to spell out “He is Risen” in the church’s parking lot. They posted the picture on their Facebook page to encourage people to come to its Easter service on April 12, 2020.
